TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Keep the coats handy all day. It’s a clear and cold morning, but even with lots of sunshine today, highs only reach the mid 60s. That’s 6-8 degrees below average.

There will still be a cool breeze all day as well. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, so get ready for another cold night with lows in the 40s.

After the chilly start to Saturday, it warms up quickly. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. High, thin clouds increase through the day, so we’ll get filtered sunshine instead of bright clear skies. It should be pretty comfortable during the Gasparilla Parade on Saturday, but when you’re in the shade and feeling the breeze off the bay, there may be a slight chill at times.

The warm-up really sets in on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. That’s closer to late March or early April rather than late January. There will be a stray shower or two on Sunday, but most of us stay dry. The rain chance is just 20% Monday as weak front passes.

That front does not cool us down. Highs stay near 80 degrees through Thursday. Models are hinting at a cold front sometime Friday that may bring back some cooler air.