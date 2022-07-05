TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a relatively active evening in terms of all the fireworks, it’s much quieter this morning but temperatures are warm and it feels humid with temperatures in the upper 70s close to 80°.

A lot of sunshine this morning will warm up temperatures into the mid-90s by the early and mid-afternoon hours.

Rain chances will increase to a 50% after 2:00 p.m. . Storms will be scattered about through the second half of the afternoon and then drift back toward the coast this evening.

All the rain will clear out overnight and this classic summertime pattern will continue through at least Thursday.

By the end of the week a westerly, onshore wind will develop. This typically brings in higher humidity and the chance for showers along the coast in the morning with scattered thunderstorms mainly east of I-75 in the afternoon.

The onshore pattern looks like it could continue through the weekend and into early next week.

The tropics remain quiet with no new tropical development expected over the next 5 days.