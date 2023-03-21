TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll need the winter coat this morning, but make sure you have short sleeves underneath that coat. We start in the 40s, and temperatures reach the upper 70s by the afternoon.

With low humidity and lots of sunshine today, it should feel pleasant to be outside this afternoon. We’ll be seasonably cool tonight in the upper 50s, but winter coats will not be needed again.

The rest of the week feels like spring with highs in the low-mid 80s and comfortable humidity.

A front stalls across Florida Saturday, so we get a few passing showers, but the rain chance is just 20%. You’ll notice that it feels more humid as well.

Another front also stalls, so it stays warm and humid with a few spotty showers into early next week.