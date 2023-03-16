TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s this afternoon. With low humidity and lots of sunshine it will feel quite comfortable outside.

It won’t be quite as cool tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s close to average for this time of year.

St. Patrick’s Day is our warmest day with highs in the low 80s, and it will feel pleasant through the evening as many people will be out enjoying the River O’ Green festival.

It’s a different kind of green on Saturday…the green on the radar. While it won’t rain on you all day, off and on showers are possible through the day as a slow-moving front arrives. Highs will still be in the mid-upper 70s even with the extra clouds around

The front sinks slightly to the south Sunday, so it’ll be cooler in the 60s, but rain chances continue.

Another area of low pressure develops Monday and keeps lingering showers around before finally heading into the Atlantic Tuesday.

Once that low pressure pulls away, we return to mostly sunny and comfortable days Wednesday and Thursday of next week.