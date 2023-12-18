TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the rainy and cloudy weekend, we will see much more sunshine this week. That sunshine is accompanied by some cold air though.

Highs today only climb into the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. The breeze from the northwest makes it feel even cooler.

We are in for two really chilly nights. By the time we wake up on Tuesday, temperatures will be in the low-mid 40s.

Tuesday should be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 60s. Tuesday night we drop back down into the low-mid 40s.

After that, we start a gradual warm-up. Highs reach the upper 60s Wednesday and back in the 70s for the end of the week.

Looking ahead toward Christmas on Monday, that’s when we have our next rain chance as another area of low pressure crosses the state.