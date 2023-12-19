TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll want to keep a jacket handy all day today. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures only make it into the low 60s. Some areas may stay in the upper 50s! That’s more than 10 degrees below average along with a chilly breeze from the north.

After sunset, we are in for our coolest night of this cold snap. Lows will be in the 40s across Tampa Bay.

We begin a warm-up tomorrow afternoon that takes us into the weekend. Highs stay in the low-mid 70s through Christmas.

Rain chances remain quite slim this week with just a 10% chance of a quick light shower, but our next storm system arrives on Christmas Day. At this point, it doesn’t look like a wash-out, but scattered showers are possible through the day.

The rain lingers into the middle of next week before a stronger cold front pushes through.