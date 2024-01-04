TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes to our south today, so cooler air arrives. Clouds clear out, and there will be a gusty breeze from the north. Highs only climb to the mid 60s.

Grab a jacket this evening as temperatures fall quickly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, but we expect a fast warm-up during the day tomorrow. Highs reach the mid 70s.

The warmer air is ahead of the next storm system and cold front that arrive Saturday. Rain chances increase to 70% Saturday, and some of the heaviest rain looks to be in the morning. Rain chances decrease later in the day.

The front stalls to our south, so it will slightly cooler on Sunday, but a few light showers linger around.

We are in an active El Nino pattern, so there’s already another system arriving next week. Watch for a few light showers later in the day Monday, and another round of heavy downpours and storms on Tuesday.