TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll feel a breeze from the northeast throughout the day today. It will help guide in some less humid air, but highs still reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances are slim at just 20%, and if you get a shower, it will be light and quick.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow. The humidity may be even slightly lower with highs near 90 degrees. A gusty northeast breeze continues as well.

The rain chance only increases to 30% on Wednesday, and the showers are still expected to be brief.

We stay mostly dry with highs near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

A cold front may push through on Saturday. While it will not bring much rain, there will be a drop in the temperatures for early next week.