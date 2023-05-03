TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south through the Tampa Bay area today. It will not bring any rain, but it will usher in even lower humidity.

The breeze from the northwest keeps coastal areas cooler than cities farther inland.

With the lower humidity and breezy conditions wildfires can start and spread quickly, so parts of our area have been issued a Fire Weather Watch for the afternoon. Please limit outdoor burning if possible.

We are in for a cool night tonight, at least by May standards. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We stay below average tomorrow, and we have one more cool-ish night tomorrow night before the humidity returns. Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and it starts out cool, but we climb into the upper 80s with lots of sunshine during the day.

You’ll start to notice the humidity this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain quite small over the weekend and only increase to 30% next week.