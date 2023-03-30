TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a refreshing morning with lower humidity and cooler air. Temperatures climb quickly with lots of sunshine, and afternoon highs reach the mid 80s.

Even though it’s warm, the lower humidity keeps it comfortable, especially in the shade. It gets even warmer tomorrow in the upper 80s, but the humidity remains low.

It starts to feel more humid this weekend. We’ll have a few clouds and a stray afternoon shower on Saturday. The rain chance is just 10%. It gets even muggier Sunday with a 20% rain chance.

Warmer weather sticks around for most of next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s each day. Rain chances remain slim through the week.