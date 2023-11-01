TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was cool & crisp, topping out in the mid to low 70s in most areas, with a few area hot spots hitting the upper 70s. A dry, cool breeze was gusty at times and will increase overnight.

Expect nosediving temperatures this evening, racing down through the 60s and dropping into the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning.

This blast of cool air won’t last long. We’re a little warmer tomorrow in the upper 70s, but it’ll still be breezy. We make it back into the 80s for Friday and the weekend.

We could see a stray shower or two Saturday and Sunday, but the rain chance is slim. It should be comfortable Saturday morning for the Heart Walk at Raymond James Stadium. Be sure to join the WFLA team.

