TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels warm and muggy all day with extra clouds around ahead of an approaching front. The storms start to develop around midday, and they spread inland as the front arrives.

We have a 40% chance of storms that will continue into the evening hours. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s even with the extra clouds around.

It will not be much cooler behind the front. We will still hit the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon, but the humidity decreases during the day. There’s just a 10% chance of a shower along with a nice breeze.

Friday starts out feeling more refreshing in the 60s, but it’ll still be warm in the afternoon. Highs should be back in the mid 80s.

We are mostly dry and warm for the weekend. There’s just a 10% rain chance Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 80s, and it’s similar for Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower.

Looking into next week, a weak tropical low may develop near the Bahamas and drift toward Florida’s east coast. This system will bring gusty winds and increasing rain chances for us.

Speaking of the tropics, it’s quite active right now with Tropical Storm Lisa headed toward Central America. It may strengthen to a hurricane before landfall this evening.

We also have Tropical Storm Martin in the central Atlantic that could briefly be a hurricane before reaching the cooler waters and becoming post-tropical.

Finally, the tropical low in the Bahamas has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm.

