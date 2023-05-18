TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues to keep it feeling muggy through the day. With a breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico, highs stay mostly in the upper 80s.

A few more downpours develop this afternoon, and storms spread toward the east coast by the evening. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

Friday’s rain chance is also 40%, but the breeze from the Gulf begins to weaken in the afternoon. That allows some of the storms to linger in our area through sunset.

For the weekend, it’ll feel a bit like summer with highs near 90 degrees and a few storms forming in the afternoon and early evening.

We have slightly better chance for showers next week as we transition into the rainy season, and highs stay in the upper 80s.