TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a warm morning across the Tampa Bay area and will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s for the middle of the afternoon.

Rain chances are higher today at a 60% for a better coverage of afternoon and evening storms. They’ll be a bit more scattered today as compared to the past couple of days where they were just focused mainly along the coast.

The elevated rain chances will stick around through the holiday weekend with a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

Temperatures will stay hot and humid as well with highs and the load of mid-90s.

The tropics remain quite active with three potential areas of possible development. Closest to home in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, showers and thunderstorms have a medium chance of organizing into a very weak area of low pressure before it moves on to the Texas coastline bringing heavy rainfall. This is not a threat to the state of Florida and even if it does develop it will be very weak and heavy rain will be more of a concern.

Potential tropical cyclone two continues to move through the southern Caribbean and is still expected to become a tropical storm as it moves west, saying well south of the United states.

Another tropical wave behind potential tropical cyclone two has a low chance of development over the next 5 days this one is also expected to stay well south of the United states.