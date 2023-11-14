TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly cloudy and gusty through the day today with highs reaching near 80 degrees early in the afternoon.

A few showers spread across the state heading from east to west toward the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, there’s a 40% chance of rain today.

That chance increases to 60% tomorrow, and we could get rounds of rain. Watch for some rain in the morning and another round later in the day.

An area of low pressure arrives Thursday, and keeps rain chances high. There’s a 70% chance of off and on downpours Thursday.

As the low pressure pushes north and east of Florida, rain chances drop significantly for Friday and the weekend.

Highs remain close to average in the upper 70s to low 80s through this week and into next week, but it will be quite gusty through Thursday.