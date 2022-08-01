TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More typical summer rain chances return to the forecast this week.

Without much afternoon rain the last few days, we had record heat. Tampa set or tied a record high Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a high temperature of 97 each day.

A few showers develop near the coast just after lunch today, and the storms increase in coverage as they drift inland by the late afternoon.

Highs will still be above average in the mid 90s, but we should not set a record. Today’s record is 98 set in 2020.

A few of the showers will try to drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico after sunset as they fizzle out.

Watch for showers to start a little earlier tomorrow. Spotty storms form near the coast in the mid-morning before pushing inland. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’ll have likely afternoon and early evening storms for the second half the week and into the weekend, and highs will stay in the low-mid 90s.

Still no tropical development expected in the first five days of August.

