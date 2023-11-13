TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After days and weeks with little to rain, our chance for much-needed downpours are higher this week.

There is just a 20% chance of a quick afternoon shower today. Most of us stay dry with extra clouds around. It won’t be as hot or humid today with highs in the low 80s.

Watch for a few more showers tomorrow, and it will be quite gusty through the day.

The rain chances are best late Wednesday and through Thursday afternoon as an area of low pressure crosses the state. Downpours could add up to 1-3 inches of rain, and that would be welcome for many spots across Tampa Bay in the critical drought phase.

It stays gusty all week with highs near 80 degrees.

If you’re already making weekend plans, it does look drier and slightly less humid.

There is a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 60% chance of development. It will gradually head northeast, but should stay south of Florida.