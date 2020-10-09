Better Rain Chances Move In This Weekend

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be warm and humid again with temps in the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. The rain chance is 30% and showers will develop after Noon. The better rain chances are for areas east of I-75.

Sunday temps will be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances increasing to 40%. The rain will develop and then push inland again.

Monday’s rain chances will be near 30% again with a trail of moisture over Florida.

