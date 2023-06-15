TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few much-needed showers developed overnight due to a strong storm system across the Southeast.

The rain chances through the day today aren’t great, but a few spotty showers east of I-75 should develop this afternoon.

It stays quite steamy with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values 100+ for several hours. There will be a breeze coming from the Gulf of Mexico all day.

Once again, the rain chances are small for Friday, but a few showers form with highs back in the low 90s.

Our best chance for a good downpour comes Saturday. The rain chance goes up to 50%, and the coverage of rain will be more widespread. The extra clouds help hold highs to near 90 degrees, and the humidity remains high.

Most of next week calls for more typical afternoon storms each day with about a 40% chance. Highs remain near 90 degrees, and it stays humid and breezy.