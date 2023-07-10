TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for passing downpours to come from the Gulf of Mexico today. Our rain chance increases to 50% in the early afternoon, and the showers decrease before sunset.

It will be quite steamy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values could reach 103-108, so be sure to take breaks away from the heat when you can.

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the low 80s.

The rain chance is 50% again tomorrow, but the rain starts and ends earlier in the day. Those earlier showers and extra clouds help hold highs near 90 degrees. The humidity remains high though.

Some drier air starts to arrive by the middle of the week, and our rain chances go down. There’s a 40% rain chance Wednesday and just 30% Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saharan dust spreads across Florida, so it could be a little hazy as well. The drier days mean highs reach the mid and upper 80s.