TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Showers and thunderstorms begin early today. A few storms are possible along the Nature Coast before 8:00 a.m. Rain chances will quickly increase through midday, up to a 60%, for showers and thunderstorms up and down the coast.

Storms will then be scattered through the middle of the afternoon before most of the rain winds down after 4 or 5:00 p.m. this evening. Despite high rain chances at a 60%, it will not be a total washout and there will be some dry time today.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s and it will be very humid with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

It’ll be mainly dry overnight with patchy clouds and mild temperatures. Rain chances will increase to a 40% Monday afternoon for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It’ll be even drier on Tuesday before rain chances increase again by the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 to 7 days.