TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers start this morning along the coast and spread inland throughout the day. The rain chance is 60%, and some pockets of heavier rain are possible.

Most of the rain tapers off before sunset, so it should be mostly dry for the Beyonce’ concert at Raymond James Stadium. It should still feel muggy.

Since the rain starts earlier and there will be a few extra clouds around, highs stay in the low 90s. For the first time in more than a week, we are not under a Heat Advisory, but it will still be quite steamy.

Rain chances increase to 70% Thursday and Friday. The pattern remains the same with spotty storms near the coast in the morning and the most widespread downpours in the early afternoon. Later in the evening, the rain spreads over to the east coast.

With the higher rain chances, highs will be near 90 Thursday and Friday.

Watch for mainly afternoon storms on Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s. A tropical wave spreads across the state on Sunday and increases the rain chance again to 70%

As the wave heads west into the Gulf of Mexico the National Hurricane Center is watching for a small chance of development.

Also in the tropics, we have two waves in the eastern Atlantic that may develop in the next seven days.