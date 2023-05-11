TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry, and it heats up quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but the rain chance also increases.

Watch for a few spotty showers along and west of I-75 in the early afternoon, and there will be a 50% chance of downpours farther east in the later afternoon hours.

The rain tapers off after sunset, and it stays muggy with lows in the low 70s.

Expect another round of afternoon and evening storms tomorrow. The rain chance is 40%. This time, a stronger breeze from the east will push the storms toward the coast. Highs still reach the low 90s.

Some drier air spreads in this weekend, and the rain chances are lower. We have a 30% chance of afternoon storms Saturday, and it’s just a 20% chance for Mother’s Day.

Next week stays seasonably warm and muggy with slim chances for afternoon rain.