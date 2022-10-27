TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A front has stalled across central Florida, and it will help generate a few showers through the day today. The rain chance is 30%, and showers are possible from the morning through the afternoon.

With a few extra clouds around, highs will be in the low 80s, but it will feel quite humid. The rain will be ending this evening, so the Bucs game at Raymond James Stadium should be mostly dry and warm.

The front fades away tomorrow, and the rain chance drops to 20% in the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

The entire Halloween weekend looks toasty and mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, Sunday and Halloween. The rain chances are just 10% for a stray afternoon shower, but the evenings should be mild and mostly dry.

We are watching two areas in the tropics. One tropical wave northeast of the Bahamas has a 40% chance of development, but it’s heading north and will not impact Florida at all. The other disturbance has a 50% chance of developing in the Caribbean. The models are hinting at some organization with this one, so we will keep an eye on it.

