TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While a stray shower is possible this morning, the rain chance increases to 60% this afternoon and evening. Storms linger around later in the day.

Temperatures will be slightly above average in the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values hover around 105 when it’s not raining.

It will be a bit hotter and drier tomorrow. Most of us will be in the mid 90s. The breeze from the east will quickly push the storms toward the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase through the weekend, and highs remain the low 90s.

Next week, it looks like we return to an onshore wind pattern that will bring earlier rain onto the coast.

The tropics are quieting down. The tropical wave in the central Atlantic only has a 10% chance of developing.