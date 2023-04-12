TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Light showers are already moving onshore this morning. Rain chances will increase throughout the day with widespread heavier downpours, even a few thunderstorms possible this evening.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy keeping highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will stay breezy again today as well.

While there will be fewer storms around Thursday, a few of them could be strong. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for an isolated severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and even a very low risk for an isolated tornado.

Rain chances will start early in the day along the coast with storms moving inland in the afternoon.

The Taylor Swift concert looks like it will be mostly dry with just a low chance for a shower. I am not expecting a washout but you may want to bring a poncho.

Rain chances come down heading into the weekend for Friday and Saturday. There will be a few lingering showers Friday morning but the evening looks drier and Saturday will be mostly dry and warm.

A weak front approaches Sunday increasing the chance for a few showers again during the day but again, it will not be a washout. It might even bring us some drier and slightly cool air for early next week.