TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Today will feel like a “typical” July day with morning sunshine and a round of afternoon and evening storms.

With that morning sunshine, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the mid 90s, and it’ll feel like 104-107. The humidity is slightly lower because our dominate wind direction is not coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

We have a similar day tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s, and a 50% chance of storms later in the day.

The onshore wind pattern returns Friday, so any showers that form quickly push inland and over to the east coast by the evening. With this pattern our rain chances start and end earlier in the day. It is also a bit more humid.

Our lowest rain chance is Saturday, and we could see just a few passing showers during the day. The rain chance goes back to 50% Sunday.

We remain above average for the next 8 days.