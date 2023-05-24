TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Numerous downpours develop during the afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and that’s the best chance we will have for long stretch going forward.

The coastal communities have seen much less rain than inland areas this week, but even the coast could get a much-needed shower today. The most widespread rain will still be farther inland. That’s also where we could get a stronger thunderstorm with gusty wind and small hail.

The extra clouds and showers help hold highs in the mid-upper 80s, which is slightly below average.

There is still a 50% chance of rain tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

An area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast helps drag in some drier air on Friday. While there will still be showers around, most of the rain will be south of I-4.

The drier air spreads over the entire Tampa Bay area Saturday, and we have an unusually dry Memorial Day Weekend ahead. It’ll even feel less humid with just a tiny chance for an afternoon shower each day.