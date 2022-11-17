TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cooler air has finally made it to Tampa Bay. Temperatures only climb into the upper 60s, and there will be a cool breeze all day as well.

We will see some thin clouds streaking across the sky through the day, but no rain is expected.

As soon as the sun sets this evening, it cools off quickly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, more than 10 degrees below average. The coldest part of the cool snap will be Friday morning, so make sure you have a jacket ready.

It stays cool all day Friday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. We get a little warmer Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds increase on Saturday, but the rain chance remains slim at 20%. That chance goes up to 40% Sunday as a storm system arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. The extra clouds and rain keep it slightly cooler in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

We are much warmer for Thanksgiving week. Highs return to “normal” which is in the upper 70s. Rain chances also increase. We have a 30% chance Monday, and the best chance for downpours is Tuesday at 50%.

Right now, Thanksgiving looks mostly dry and warm with highs near 80 and a 20% rain chance.

