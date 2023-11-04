TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re in store for a pleasant weekend across the Tampa Bay area. It’s a cool and comfortable start this morning but temperatures will warm up quickly with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and it will stay breezy at times.

A weak front will pass through the area keeping a 10-20% chance for a few isolated showers in the forecast later this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

Unfortunately this front will not bring us cooler temperatures but it will drop the humidity a little bit for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will be another great day with temperature starting out in the 60s and warming into the low and mid 80s in the afternoon. There’ll be mostly sunny skies Sunday and it will be dry.

This generally quiet weather pattern will continue into next week with high temperatures slightly above average, in the mid 80s,.

A few isolated showers are possible for the middle of next week but again, most areas will stay dry with no significant chances for rain in the forecast.

Winds will calm down next week with a several day stretch of relatively calm winds Tuesday through Friday for boaters.