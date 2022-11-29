TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill in the air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s. That’s above average for late November, but the low humidity keeps it quite comfortable.

It stays mostly sunny today, and just a few clouds expected overnight. Humidity begins to increase tomorrow morning.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday, but it will be weak enough to only bring us a 30% chance of spotty late-day showers.

Highs still reach the low 80s Wednesday, and we’re slightly cooler in the upper 70s Thursday.

That starts a long stretch of beautiful weather days. Highs stay near 80 degrees each afternoon with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity into early next week.

