TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are not nearly as cold this morning and most spots are starting out in the low to mid 50s.

With lots of sunshine, we warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. We’ll see a few more clouds develop today but it will stay dry. The humidity will be a touch higher as well but still in the comfortable category.

The warming trend will continue through tomorrow but our next weather maker will approach for the weekend. Temperatures hit 80° Friday afternoon and rain chances increase to a 10% for a few isolated showers in the evening.

Better rain chances are in the forecast Saturday as a weakening cold front moves into and stalls out over the area. Showers are likely Saturday afternoon but a few will linger into the evening and overnight hours.

It won’t be a washout but there will be some rain around when we ring in the new year. Showers end mainly Sunday morning but the clouds linger all day. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We get even warmer next week with highs in the low 80s for several days in a row and sunshine returns.

Another front may approach late next week increasing rain chances again Wednesday and Thursday but there is uncertainty if this front will actually move all the way through.