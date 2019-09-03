Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

As Dorian Moves North, Drier Air Moving Into The Tampa Bay Area

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tracking Dorian up the east coast Tuesday evening with heavy rain and strong winds impacting the east coast.

Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance for inland parts of our viewing area. Temps will drop into the upper 70s.

Wednesday a breezy onshore flow will develop as Dorian moves north. Through the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry conditions. There is just a small morning rain chance inland. Temps will remain in the upper 80s.

Thursday there will be nothing but blue skies and sunshine. Look for a warm morning near 80 degrees and highs near 91 in the afternoon.

Friday will also be mostly dry with only a 10% rain chance and highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss