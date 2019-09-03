As Dorian Moves North, Drier Air Moving Into The Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tracking Dorian up the east coast Tuesday evening with heavy rain and strong winds impacting the east coast.

Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance for inland parts of our viewing area. Temps will drop into the upper 70s.

Wednesday a breezy onshore flow will develop as Dorian moves north. Through the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry conditions. There is just a small morning rain chance inland. Temps will remain in the upper 80s.

Thursday there will be nothing but blue skies and sunshine. Look for a warm morning near 80 degrees and highs near 91 in the afternoon.

Friday will also be mostly dry with only a 10% rain chance and highs in the low 90s.