TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another foggy morning, the sun comes out and warms us up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s in the afternoon, and some areas make into the 80s.

Tomorrow starts out cloudy and foggy ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. The rain starts in northern areas and pushes south through the day.

With the afternoon rain, highs will be in the mid 70s, but the cooler air arrives Friday night. We’ll be in the low 50s when we wake up Saturday morning.

Saturday should be mostly clear and gusty. The humidity will also be much lower, and highs will stay in the low 70s.

The front lifts back into our area Sunday, so there’s a 30% chance of rain. It’ll be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

We have a mild and mostly dry start to next week with highs close to 80 degrees.