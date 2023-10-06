TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. With the humidity it may feel a bit warm, but we only have a 10% chance of an afternoon shower.

A cold front passes through the Tampa Bay area Saturday. It will only bring a 20% chance of a shower, but we may get some extra clouds and gusty winds. We’re still in the upper 80s Saturday before the cooler air comes in for Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 80s, and there will be a cool breeze all day. Humidity drops significantly, but some high, thin clouds may linger behind the front.

The lowest temperatures during this first cold snap will be Monday morning with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

It stays below average Monday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Moisture returns during the day on Tuesday, and we should expect much higher rain chances and gusty winds for the middle and end of next week.