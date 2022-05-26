TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It warms up quickly today, and afternoon highs reach the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like the upper 90. There will be a breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon.

That gulf breeze will push any storms that develop this afternoon and evening into inland areas, so our best chance for more widespread rain is east of I-75 late today.

A weak front arrives tomorrow, so our rain chances increase to 60%. There will still be areas where it doesn’t rain, but the extra clouds will help hold highs in to the upper 80s.

Showers linger around into early Saturday before the front washes out as it pushes south. Highs will still be near 90 degrees on Saturday with the best rain chances before 3pm.

Overall, it will be drier on Sunday, but there is a 30% chance of storms forming after 3pm. Temperatures climb into the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

For Memorial Day, I’d keep an umbrella handy, but it certainly won’t rain all day. There’s a 50% rain chance mainly in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s.

A more typical summer pattern is in place for most of next week with highs near 90 and rounds of afternoon storms.