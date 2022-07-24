TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll want to get outdoors early again today when the sun will be shining and it’s not quite as hot.

The later you go out, the more likely you are to get hit with a thunderstorm and endure temperatures in the mid 90s with heat index values 102-106. We are only a degree or so away from record highs today.

The storms will push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening, and a few storms even linger past sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The coverage of afternoon and evening storms will be slightly higher tomorrow. We have a 60% rain chance, but the pattern stays the same. The storms develop around 3pm and increase in coverage and intensity as they push toward the coast in the evening. Highs will be back in the mid 90s tomorrow.

We keep the rain chance at 60% Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances drop significantly for the end of the week. There’s just a 30% chance of isolated afternoon storms. The lack of rain means temperatures return to the mid 90s.

Still no tropical development expected in the next five days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

