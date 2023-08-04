TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly with lots of morning sunshine. Highs reach the mid 90s, and it’ll feel like 103-107.

Most of the storms develop late this afternoon and continue into the evening. A light breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will pin most of the storms just east of I-75.

Rain chances increase a bit on Saturday, but most of the rain will still be in the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 90s.

A few morning showers are possible on Sunday, and the coverage of rain will be slightly better. Rain tapers off quickly in the afternoon.

The onshore wind pattern returns for the first part of next week, so morning showers remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

While the overall coverage of rain through next week stays at 50%, the timing will be slightly different. We should see earlier rain to start the week, and the storms form later in the day for the end of the next week.

It stays hot in the low to mid 90s each day.