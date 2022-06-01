TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a quiet start to the day with lots of sunshine. It gets hot quickly with afternoon highs in the low 90s, and heat index in the upper 90s.

We could see the first showers of the day as early as midday, and the coverage of the storms increases through the afternoon. The rain chance is 40%, and the storms will generally spread west toward the Gulf of Mexico this evening.

If you’re headed out to watch the Lightning play this evening. You may get a downpour early in the evening, but most of the rain will be ending by the time the puck drops at 8pm. GO BOLTS!

Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overall, the rain chance will be slightly lower, but we still have a 30% chance of afternoon and early evening storms.

The changes begin by the end of the week. We are tracking a potentially weak tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico. That system, whether it develops fully or not, will bring tropical moisture across the state. The highest rain totals are expected in south Florida.

Some models take the low pressure center a little farther to the north, and that would mean a more significant rain event for the Tampa Bay area Saturday. Other models track it farther south, and that would mean less rain for us, especially for areas north of I-4.

Either way the system tracks, it will be gone by Sunday, and it will be much drier for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 90s.