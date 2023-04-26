TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry and warms up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 80s. During the late afternoon and evening storms develop mostly east of I-75.

Some of these storms have the potential to produce strong gusty wind and small hail, so there is a small threat for severe storms, especially in the center of the state.

It’s a similar day tomorrow with another round of mostly inland afternoon storms. The rain chance is highest on Friday. That’s when we could see downpours start early in the day and pass through multiple times.

We are a little drier Saturday afternoon, but the rain chance increases again on Sunday to 70% with a cold front arriving.

The front will help bring in less humid air. The rain chances drop next week, but it’ll only be slightly cooler.