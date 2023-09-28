TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains high today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s.

The day starts out mostly dry, but more storms develop through the afternoon and linger into the evening. Overall, there’s a 50% chance of a downpour along with some extra clouds at times.

Late-day downpours return tomorrow and Saturday, and highs stay in the upper 80s.

The change begins on Sunday when a northeast breeze develops. That breeze helps bring in less humid air. We still have a 40% chance of afternoon storms on Sunday, but it won’t feel quite as steamy in the afternoon.

Next week, the drier air limits rain chances to just 20% each day. It’ll be a little cooler in the mornings, and it won’t be as muggy in the afternoons. Highs stay in the upper 80s, which is average for late September.