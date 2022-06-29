TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another typical summer day is expected with a mild, dry start to the morning and storms developing this afternoon. It will be a hot day with highs in the mid-90s before storms develop.

A few showers will begin to pop up after 3:00 p.m. and the best coverage of storms will be after 5:00 p.m. as they drift back toward the coast again this evening.

We’ll see an increase in moisture for Thursday and Friday increasing rain chances to a 60%. It’s still the same pattern, we’ll just see a better coverage of those showers and storms in the afternoon. Elevated rain chances stick around for Saturday and Sunday with a widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms each day.

The tropics remain active. Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is moving west through the Caribbean Sea and will like still become Topical Storm Bonnie.

There’s another tropical wave located behind PTC 2 that has a low chance of developing as it moves west toward the Caribbean over the next 5 days.

There is also the area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico that the National Hurricane Center is giving a medium chance of developing as it drifts toward Texas. This will stay weak, even if it develops. None of these are a threat to the state of Florida.