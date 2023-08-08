TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for another blazing hot day with highs in the mid 90s, and heat index values near 110. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11am-7pm. Try to limit strenuous activities if possible.

Only a few spots will get a brief break in the heat with an afternoon storm. The rain chance is just 30%, and the few storms that form will push east of I-75 and toward the east coast by the early evening.

We stay near record heat all week with highs in the mid 90s. With winds off the Gulf of Mexico, it stays extra humid as well.

Rain chances eventually increase through the weekend. Our weather pattern changes, and more widespread storms linger in our area next week.