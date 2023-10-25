TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was windy & warm, topping out in the low 80s with a few isolated sprinkles moving through. This evening, temperatures turn comfortable under partly cloudy skies. We will sink down through the 70s and into the upper 60s.

Small, quick-moving showers are possible Thursday afternoon, especially east of I-75. The rain chance is only 10%, and don’t expect much measurable rain even in the spots that see a shower. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s during the afternoon. That’s slightly above average for this time of year, but the humidity stays comfortable.

It’s a similar gusty, warm and mostly dry day Friday with highs in the upper 80s. In fact, it stays breezy and warm into the weekend.

The next weather-maker arrives Tuesday and Wednesday of next week when a cold front passes. It will only bring a few showers, but it looks like there will be a drop in temperatures.