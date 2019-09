TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking quiet conditions for the overnight hours with temps dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Wednesday will be another very sunny day with highs reaching back up to around 90 degrees. With dry aloft there will be no chance of rain.

Thursday morning temps will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 70s with a mostly clear sky. Through the day look for few clouds and hot afternoon temps near 90 degrees.

There is just a slim 10% chance of rain this weekend.