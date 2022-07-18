TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The weather pattern has shifted a little bit to begin the work week. Instead of mainly afternoon storms like we would see on a typical summer day, spotty showers are possible along the coast this morning.

It’s thanks to a muggy southwesterly wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. Spotty showers along the coast from the morning hours will drift inland and turn into thunderstorms mainly east of I-75 this afternoon.

This morning coastal shower, inland afternoon thunderstorm pattern will continue through Wednesday. It will be very muggy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon and low temperatures in the low 80s in the mornings.

The regular afternoon shower and thunderstorm pattern returns for Thursday and Friday.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days.