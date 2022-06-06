TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel closer to 100 degrees at times.

It should be dry through the morning, but a few showers pop up around midday. The showers and storms drift east during the afternoon and evening. The best coverage will be in the center of the state and closer to the east coast.

The overall rain chance drops slightly tomorrow to just 30%. The sea breeze from the Gulf of Mexico will keep the few storms that form along and east of I-75. It will be hot with highs in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chance remains at 30% Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

We will get a few more storms again Friday with a 40% rain chance, and the coverage of rain will get even higher for the weekend.

With the extra clouds and showers around Saturday and Sunday, highs stay closer to the average of 90 degrees.