TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels a little more humid today, and temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Watch for a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The rain tapers off quickly this evening as drier air starts to arrive.

You’ll notice slightly less humidity tomorrow, and that will limit our rain chances to just 20% in the afternoon. Expect a bit stronger breeze from the northeast as an area of low pressure develops off Florida’s east coast.

That low may develop into something tropical as it heads away from Florida, but it’s impact on us will be to lower humidity and rain chances.

Saturday is the first day of Fall, and it should feel a bit fall-like with highs in the upper 80s, less humid air, a nice breeze, and mostly sunny skies.

We only have a 10% rain chance Sunday, and it’s mainly for southern areas as the humidity begin to creep back north.

Rain chances and humidity return for most of next week.