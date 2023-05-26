TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We should get another round of afternoon and evening downpours. The rain develops and drifts southwest through sunset, so more widespread showers expected south of I-4.

Once again, afternoon highs will be below average. We stay in the mid 80s this afternoon. Today is the first day of the year when the average high is 90 degrees.

Drier air continues to spread south tonight, and we will notice the lower humidity by tomorrow morning. Saturday will be a real treat with highs in the mid 80s, lots of sunshine, lower humidity and basically rain-free. If you don’t have outdoor plans, you should make them.

The humidity stays lows throughout the Memorial Day Weekend. While we can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower, the rain chance is quite low for this time of year.

Rain chances and humidity gradually build back next week.