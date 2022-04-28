TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning, and we’re in the low 80s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 80s.

During the afternoon, spotty showers will develop. The rain chance goes up to 30%, and most of the storms will be south of I-4. Those storms will drift toward the coast in the evening before tapering off.

This part of the Tampa Bay area could use some downpours due to a developing drought situation there. We’ve already seen some wildfires break out, so rain will be a welcomed sight.

The chance for afternoon downpours increases to 40% Friday. Once again, some of the heaviest rain will be farther south. Our best rain chance comes Saturday afternoon and evening at 50%, so get your outdoor plans done earlier in the day.

We certainly have a “summer-feel” to the air for the rest of the week and into next week. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-upper 80s with slightly higher humidity. We’re not up to July heat and humidity, but it’s warm for the spring.